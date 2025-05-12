Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Goal, assist in draw

Guilavogui scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. He was injured and subbed out in the 84th minute.

Guilavogui was the man of the match during Sunday's surprise draw, scoring and assisting on the way to a point. He came off with a knock late in the match, which will put him in doubt for the season finale against Bochum. If at all fit, he would likely be straight back in the starting XI.