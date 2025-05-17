Morgan Guilavogui News: Finds starting XI
Guilavogui (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Bochum.
Guilavogui was expected to return Saturday and has, with the attacker finding the starting XI immediately after his injury. This is good news for the club as they gain back a regular starter for the season finale, especially after adding two goal contributions last time out, hoping to add to his eight goal contributions again Saturday.
