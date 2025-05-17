Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Guilavogui headshot

Morgan Guilavogui News: Finds starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Guilavogui (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Bochum.

Guilavogui was expected to return Saturday and has, with the attacker finding the starting XI immediately after his injury. This is good news for the club as they gain back a regular starter for the season finale, especially after adding two goal contributions last time out, hoping to add to his eight goal contributions again Saturday.

Morgan Guilavogui
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now