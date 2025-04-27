Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Guilavogui headshot

Morgan Guilavogui News: Gets both shots on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Guilavogui recorded two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen.

Guilavogui has finished his first full month since injury. For the first time since January, he took multiple shots on goal, although his most recent ones did not result in a goal, unlike the previous time. In April, Guilavogui was perfectly accurate with his shots in four attempts.

Morgan Guilavogui
FC St. Pauli
