Morgan Guilavogui News: Gets both shots on goal
Guilavogui recorded two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen.
Guilavogui has finished his first full month since injury. For the first time since January, he took multiple shots on goal, although his most recent ones did not result in a goal, unlike the previous time. In April, Guilavogui was perfectly accurate with his shots in four attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now