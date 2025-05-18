Morgan Guilavogui News: Two shots in loss

Guilavogui had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Bochum.

Guilavogui logged two shots for a second straight game and is up to two shots on target over that span. This also marked his second consecutive outing with at least 10 completed passes. On the other hand, he did not play a full 90 minutes in his last two outings and only did so on seven occasions during the season.