Morgan Rogers Injury: Hopeful for Tuesday

Rogers (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace after his early exit Saturday, according to manager Unai Emery. "One of those is Morgan but in case he is not available for tomorrow of course we are going to use another player and believe in our squad to help in the moment we will need them."

Rogers looks to be a late call for Tuesday after having to exit the field with just 12 minutes left in Saturday's match, with the attacker taking a kick to the leg that would force him off. He has been a regular starter, starting in all but one match this season, so this could be a major loss. That said, this will force a change if he misses out, with Leon Bailey, Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford as replacements.