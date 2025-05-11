Morgan Rogers News: Assists in 1-0 win

Rogers assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Rogers recorded his third assist in five league outings, as he delivered a well-placed cross to Ollie Watkins, who buried a shot from close range. Rogers now has at least one chance created in eight straight league outings, totaling 14 chances created over that span. This also marked the first time in 14 league appearances that he finished with fewer than 10 completed passes.