Morgan Rogers News: Logs another assist

Rogers recorded another assist Friday as he set up Boubacar Kamara's goal in the 73rd minute which took the 2-0 lead. It marked his second straight match with an assist and he now has 10 this season. He created two chances, took two shots and recorded one accurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action.