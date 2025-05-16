Morgan Sanson Injury: Doubtful against Brest

Sanson (concussion) is following concussion protocols and is a doubt for Saturday's final clash of the season against Brest, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference, according to Ici Azur. "Hicham and Morgan are doubtful."

Sanson is following concussion protocols after taking a ball to the head in the last contest against Rennes which forced him off at halftime. He is a doubt for the final game of the season against Brest and will be assessed after the final training session on Friday. If he has to miss the game it would be a big blow since he has been a regular starter lately. Baptiste Santamaria could enter the starting lineup if he is unavailable.