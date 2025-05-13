Morgan Sanson Injury: Forced off due to concussion

Sanson was forced off at halftime due to concussion protocols after experiencing a headache from taking a ball to the face in the first half of Saturday's clash against Rennes, coach Franck Haise said in a press conference.

Sanson will likely be assessed in the coming days after suffering a concussion in Saturday's game when he took a ball to the face. It should not prevent him from playing in the final game of the season against Brest on Saturday, but he remains a minor doubt. If he has to miss the game, Baptiste Santamaria will likely take on a larger role in midfield for the Aiglons.