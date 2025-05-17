Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Sanson headshot

Morgan Sanson News: Finds bench spot against Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Sanson (concussion) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Brest.

Sanson has recovered enough to make the bench for Saturday's match against Brest after following concussion protocols this week. He was forced off at halftime in the last outing against Rennes due to a blow to the head. While he's not in the starting XI, his presence offers a midfield option if needed.

Morgan Sanson
Nice
