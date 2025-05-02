Moritz Jenz Injury: Late decision against Frankfurt

Jenz (hip) will be a late decision for Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "It's not yet clear whether Moritz will be able to participate. We'll see tomorrow if it's enough."

Caci will be a late decision for Sunday's game and is expected to be assessed after the final training session on Saturday after suffering from an hip injury that ruled him out in their last contest. Andreas Hanche-Olsen will likely replace him againt in the backline if he can't make the call.