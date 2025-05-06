Moritz Jenz Injury: Out for season after nose surgery

Jenz is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing nose surgery, according to his club.

Jenz will sit out the remainder of the season, as the defender underwent nose surgery. This is a tough way to end the season for Jenz, as he was a regular starter when fit, starting in 18 of his 19 appearances. That said, he finished the season with three clean sheets, 30 interceptions, 36 tackles and 125 clearances in his 19 appearances.