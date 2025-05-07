Morten Frendrup News: Unlucky own goal

Frendrup generated an own goal, three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss to AC Milan.

Frendrup's touch in the second half Monday carried the ball into his own net, giving AC Milan the 2-1 edge by which they would go on to defeat Genoa. Despite the own goal, the holding-midfielder had an active appearance. Over his 90 minutes of play, Frendrup registered two tackles (one won) , two clearances, two interceptions and one block. After recording five assists during the 2023-2024 campaign with Genoa, Frendrup has not registered an assist during the 2024-2025 season.