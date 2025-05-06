Fantasy Soccer
Morten Thorsby headshot

Morten Thorsby News: Will miss Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Thorsby had two key passes and two tackles (zero won) and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Milan.

Thorsby didn't have a remarkable showing, failing to put up numbers, although he had some success as a creator. He'll be suspended for Sunday's away game versus Napoli due to yellow card accumulation. The coach will turn to Lior Kasa, Milan Baldej or Vitinha depending on how aggressive he wants to be.

Morten Thorsby
Genoa
