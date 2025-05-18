Mory Gbane News: Provides assist in loss

Gbane assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Lille.

Gbane contributed to Reims' midfield efforts and attempted to disrupt Lille's dominance. He provided his first assist of the season and made five clearances as Reims pushed for a result, but it wasn't enough to reach that goal. The midfielder will now aim to help his team win a decisive playoff against Metz on May 21 and May 29 and will have to deal with the French Cup final against PSG between both legs on May 24.