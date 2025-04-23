Moses Simon News: Attempts seven crosses

Simon registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Simon led the Nantes attacking effort with seven crosses (zero accurate) Tuesday as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker created one chance over his 90 minutes of play, as PSG limited Nantes to just 24% of the possession. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Simon has scored one goal and assisted twice while playing the full 90 minutes on three occasions.