Moses Simon News: Shines in season-ending win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 1:41am

Simon scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Montpellier.

Simon delivered an impressive performance in the final game of the season. He scored the opener on a penalty he generated and later assisted on Matthis Abline's second-half goal. Simon ends the 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign with eight goals and 10 assists across 32 appearances (31 starts).

