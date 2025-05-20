Moses Simon News: Shines in season-ending win

Simon scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Montpellier.

Simon delivered an impressive performance in the final game of the season. He scored the opener on a penalty he generated and later assisted on Matthis Abline's second-half goal. Simon ends the 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign with eight goals and 10 assists across 32 appearances (31 starts).