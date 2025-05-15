Fantasy Soccer
Mostafa Mohamed headshot

Mostafa Mohamed Injury: Doubtful against Montpellier

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Mohamed (strain) is dealing with muscular problems and wasn't feeling good on Thursday morning. He is in doubt for the final game of the season against Montpellier on Saturday, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

Mohamed is a doubt for Saturday's game after feeling some muscular discomfort in recent days. He will likely be a late decision for the game and will be assessed after the two days of mise au vert. That said, if he can't make the squad for the game, his absence will not affect the starting lineup since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Mostafa Mohamed
Nantes
