Mostafa Mohamed Injury: Doubtful against Montpellier

Mohamed (strain) is dealing with muscular problems and wasn't feeling good on Thursday morning. He is in doubt for the final game of the season against Montpellier on Saturday, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

