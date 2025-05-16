Mostafa Mohamed Injury: Refuses to play against Montpellier

Mohamed (Not Injury Related) will not play Saturday against Montpellier in the final game of the season, as he refuses to participate on the day dedicated to the fight against homophobia. he will be fined by his team, which is still fighting to avoid relegation and views the match as crucial, according to L'Equipe.

Mohamed will not feature against Montpellier for the third consecutive year on that specific date. Coach Antoine Kombouare told the media he was dealing with a muscular injury to avoid any drama. However, he will likely be fined by his club, which is still fighting to avoid relegation and stay in the top flight of French football. That said, his absence will not impact the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option this season.