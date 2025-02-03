Fantasy Soccer
Mostafa Mohamed News: Game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Mohamed scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Reims. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Mohamed scored the decisive goal of the match Sunday, hitting a cutback pass first time to give Nantes a 2-1 second half lead to which they would cling in their victory over Stade Reims. The forward led the attack with four shots (three on goal) over his 72 minutes of play. The appearance marked Mohamed's first start since November. His goal was his second in as many appearances (one start).

Mostafa Mohamed
Nantes
