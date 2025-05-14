Mouctar Diakhaby News: Quiet in loss
Diakhaby generated one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.
Diakhaby failed to get much done on either side of the ball during Wednesday's loss. He took a speculative shot going forward and failed to stem the tide of the Alaves attack. It was a day to forget for Diakhaby, who should see chances to redeem himself in the final two matches of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now