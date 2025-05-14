Mouctar Diakhaby News: Quiet in loss

Diakhaby generated one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Diakhaby failed to get much done on either side of the ball during Wednesday's loss. He took a speculative shot going forward and failed to stem the tide of the Alaves attack. It was a day to forget for Diakhaby, who should see chances to redeem himself in the final two matches of the campaign.