Moussa Diarra headshot

Moussa Diarra Injury: Misses squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Diarra (nose) is out for Sunday's match against Valladolid after being left off the squad list.

Diarra is going to be on the outside of the call Sunday, with the defender out after suffering his fractured nose. This will leave him in jeopardy of missing their season finale as well. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Facundo Garces and Santiago Mourino as the likely centerback pairing.

Moussa Diarra
Deportivo Alaves
