Moussa Diarra Injury: Suffers fractured nose

Diarra suffered a fractured nose in Sunday's clash against Bilbao which ruled him out for Wednesday's clash against Valencia. He remains a doubt for Sunday's game against Valladolid, according to Javier Lekuona from AS.

Diarra suffered a broken nose in a collision with Dani Vivian in Sunday's game and was unavailable for Wednesday's match against Valencia despite being included in the squad list. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can play with a mask on Sunday against Valladolid. If he is ruled out, it would not significantly affect the starting XI as Santiago Mourino is currently the preferred option in central defense for Alaves.