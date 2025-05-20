Moustapha Mbow News: Defensive pillar in PFC XI

Mbow featured in 32 Ligue 2 matches for Paris FC, contributing two goals and one assist during the 2024-25 season.

Mbow's aerial dominance and tackling prowess made him a cornerstone of Paris FC's defense. His contributions extended beyond the backline, as evidenced by his two goals, which were also essential for the capital club to reach its objectives this season. Mbow's consistency and leadership at the back were crucial in maintaining the team's defensive solidity and will make him a key asset for the club to retain in Ligue 1 for the 2025-26 season after earning promotion.