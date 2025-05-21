Muhammed Damar News: Signs long term contract with TSG

Damar has signed a new long term contract with Hoffenheim, the club announced. "Mo is a highly talented player with tremendous technical ability and an exceptional understanding of the game, who repeatedly showed more than just hints of his great potential during his loan spell with SV Elversberg last season," says Andreas Schicker, Sporting Director at TSG Hoffenheim.

Damar had a successful loan spell at Elversberg this season. His strong performances convinced the club to extend his contract on a long-term basis. Damar scored nine goals and added six assists in 31 Second Division appearances, helping the team reach the relegation play-offs against Heidenheim to decide which team will play in the Bundesliga next season. He has also featured regularly for Germany's youth national teams, scoring six goals in eight U19 matches and one goal in four U20 appearances.