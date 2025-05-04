Munir El Haddadi Injury: Scores before injury

El Haddadi was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Sevilla. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

For the first time since Jan. 31, El Haddadi logged a start after scoring in his previous appearance. The midfielder scored again, meaning he has back-to-back appearances with goals. Unfortunately for El Haddadi, as he tried to finish the game, an injury came his way. As a result, his availability status is questionable going into Leganes' game against Espanyol on May 11.