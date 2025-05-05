Fantasy Soccer
Murillo headshot

Murillo Injury: Forced off after scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Murillo scored and was forced off with an apparent injury during Monday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Murillo scored a massive equalizer during the second half of Monday's clash and was then injured and forced off 15 minutes later. The defender has been an absolutely crucial part of the starting XI throughout and would be a major loss in the run-in. Morato came on to replace him for the final 10 minutes.

Murillo
Nottingham Forest
