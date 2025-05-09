Murillo Injury: Hopefuly for Sunday

Murillo (hamstring) is hopeful for Sunday's clash with Leicester, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "He is doing part of the training session, not the full session. Hopefully for Sunday."

Murillo is hopeful to make a return for Sunday's clash with Leicester. The defender had a scare with a hamstring injury, but scans earlier in the week have been encouraging that he could be back without missing time. Murillo would be a crucial part of the starting XI if deemed fit for Sunday.