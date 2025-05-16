Murillo Injury: Status unknown for Sunday
Murillo (hamstring) remains a doubt for Sunday's trip to West Ham after not being mentioned by Nuno Espirito Santo at his press conference.
Murillo was supposedly taking part in training last week, so it's believed he'll be ready for Sunday's match. That said, nothing is guaranteed given the lack of information and if he isn't available, Morato expects to be in the XI once again for the trip to West Ham.
