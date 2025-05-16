Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Murillo headshot

Murillo Injury: Status unknown for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Murillo (hamstring) remains a doubt for Sunday's trip to West Ham after not being mentioned by Nuno Espirito Santo at his press conference.

Murillo was supposedly taking part in training last week, so it's believed he'll be ready for Sunday's match. That said, nothing is guaranteed given the lack of information and if he isn't available, Morato expects to be in the XI once again for the trip to West Ham.

Murillo
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now