Murillo News: Plays through injury

Murillo played through an ankle injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "Since the beginning, he was struggling. You could see it. But he made an effort, and hopefully he is going to be available for the next one. Now it is about recovering our players and preparing."

Murillo suffered an ankle knock in the first half of Sunday's penultimate match of the season but avoided an exit from the contest, coming back on and playing the full 90. This is good news for the defender after just returning from an injury, especially after he was viewed being carted off the field. He will now monitor the injury over the week to make sure nothing else appears, but he should be available for their season finale against Chelsea on Sunday.