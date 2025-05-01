Murillo News: Three shots Thursday
Murillo registered three shots (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Brentford.
Murillo took a season-high three shots Thursday, putting one on target. He has put five shots on target this season, scoring just one goal. He put together a solid defensive performance too as he won three tackles, intercepted one pass, made six clearances and won nine duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
