Mykhailo Mudryk News: Passes polygraph

Mudryk (suspension) has passed a polygraph test regarding the doping ban handed to him in November, according to Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin, per Ben Jacobs of Givemesport.

Mudryk is seeing a positive update, although it is unknown if it will allow him to return any sooner, as he has passed a polygraph test questioning him if he had taken the banned substance or not. This comes after the attacker backs the same statement that he did not knowingly take anything, with the player still fighting to clear his name. We will now have to wait to see how this affects his ban, hoping his appeal can either lower it or eradicate the suspension, as if not, he could be banned for a while.