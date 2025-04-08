Fantasy Soccer
Myles Lewis-Skelly headshot

Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lewis-Skelly got an assist on Arsenal's final goal in a 3-0 win over Real Madrid Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The young defender continues to impress for the Gunners, creating two chances and adding two tackles in the win. Lewis-Skelly should see action against Brentford Saturday and should get stats on both sides of the pitch. Brentford have scored 51 goals in league play but allowed 47, so Lewis-Skelly will be active should he get the start.

Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
