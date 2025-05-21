Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Continues in starting role

Lewis-Skelly registered one chance created, two crosses and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Lewis-Skelly continues to see regular time for the club after claiming the spot at the start of the season, having only missed seven starts in all competitions since Dec. 14. The defender is a solid two-way threat and looks to be a decent player for the club on the left flank moving forward, with two goal contributions in his 32 appearances this season.