Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Scores first Premier League goal

Lewis-Skelly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Manchester City.

Lewis-Skelly had a major night in his young career Sunday, with the defender bagging a goal in the 62nd minute of the win. This is his first goal in the Premier League, also being his first goal contribution. He also added two clearances and two tackles in the defense, a solid match all-around.