Myrto Uzuni News: Two shots in draw

Uzuni recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Uzuni took a pair of shots but was just held off the scoresheet during Saturday's draw. The forward looked near his best throughout the match and caused issues for Vancouver, who have been impeccable for the most part. Uzuni will hope to carry this form into some more winnable matches in the coming weeks.