Nadiem Amiri News: Assists against former team

Amiri had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing eight times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.

Amiri set up Paul Nebel in the 35th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Mainz in crosses and chances created. The midfielder ends the season with two goal involvements, seven shots, seven chances created and 23 crosses over his final three appearances.