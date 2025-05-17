Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri News: Assists against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Amiri had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing eight times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.

Amiri set up Paul Nebel in the 35th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Mainz in crosses and chances created. The midfielder ends the season with two goal involvements, seven shots, seven chances created and 23 crosses over his final three appearances.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now