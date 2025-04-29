Nadiem Amiri News: Sends in six crosses vs Bayern

Amiri recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Amir led Mainz in crosses as usual, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The midfielder took the most shots and won the most duels (seven) for his side as well. He also received his sixth yellow card in the proccess, though.