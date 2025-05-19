Nadir Zortea News: Assists on Sunday

Zortea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Zortea assisted Roberto Piccoli's header in the 41st minute with a well-delivered corner. He also chipped in defensively with two clearances, a tackle, and an interception. Zortea has now contributed to a goal in each of his last three games, after not contributing to one for 13 previous games.