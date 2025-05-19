Fantasy Soccer
Nadir Zortea headshot

Nadir Zortea News: Assists on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Zortea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Zortea assisted Roberto Piccoli's header in the 41st minute with a well-delivered corner. He also chipped in defensively with two clearances, a tackle, and an interception. Zortea has now contributed to a goal in each of his last three games, after not contributing to one for 13 previous games.

Nadir Zortea
Cagliari
