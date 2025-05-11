Fantasy Soccer
Nadir Zortea headshot

Nadir Zortea News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Zortea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Como.

Zortea set up the opening goal of Saturday's match with a fast break assist to Michel Adopo in the 22nd minute. It was one of three chances he created in the match and he also took one off-target shot and took four crosses in the match. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Nadir Zortea
Cagliari
