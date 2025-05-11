Nadir Zortea News: Assists opener Saturday

Zortea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Como.

Zortea set up the opening goal of Saturday's match with a fast break assist to Michel Adopo in the 22nd minute. It was one of three chances he created in the match and he also took one off-target shot and took four crosses in the match. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.