Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes three goals to Toluca

Guzman made four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Toluca.

Guzman achieved more than three saves for the fourth time in a row, but there was little he could do to prevent his team's elimination in Toluca. He finished his 22nd Liga MX campaign with 73 saves, 20 goals against and six clean sheets over 21 starts. He's still in good shape, so it wouldn't be surprising if he remains Tigres' first-choice option even as he approaches 40 years of age.