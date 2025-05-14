Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes twice in draw

Guzman recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Club Necaxa.

Guzman allowed two goals while making five saves in the second-leg of the matchup against Necaxa. He played a pivotal role in the match as he made some crucial saves late to avoid increasing the deficit. The goalkeeper was also involved in the goal that tied up the match as he moved up to participate in the free-kick and took a header that then resulted in a goal after a defensive collapse by Necaxa. He'll face off against Toluca in the semi finals.