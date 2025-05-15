Nahuel Guzman News: Makes six saves versus Toluca

Guzman had six saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Guzman had a solid outing despite the goal conceded, saving his team from a worse result in the first leg of the Clausura semifinals. The veteran is in impressive form with at least five saves in four of his last five games played. He'll likely remain busy in the return match against a Diablos side that led the league in goals scored during the regular season.