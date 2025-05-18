Nahuel Tenaglia News: Balanced output Sunday

Tenaglia registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Valladolid.

Tenaglia did his part in both attack and defense, fulfilling a versatile role on the right flank as usual. In particular, a foul on him led to the penalty kick that gave his team the winning goal. He increased his numbers to 26 shots (eight on goal), 83 crosses (12 accurate), 110 clearances, 93 tackles and 41 interceptions across 33 appearances. Furthermore, his side has kept eight opponents from scoring when he plays, including his most recent four starts.