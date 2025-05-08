Nathan Ake Injury: Back in training Wednesday
Ake (foot) was spotted back in team training on Wednesday, the club posted.
Ake has been sidelined since early March due to a foot injury but was spotted back in team training on Wednesday which is a very positive sign since it suggests he isn't far from returning to the match squad and it might happen before the end of the season to help him build some fitness ahead of the Club World Cup at the end of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now