Nathan Ake Injury: Remains out
Ake (foot) is out for Saturday's trip to Southampton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Still they are not available. They've started training with us, partially, but they're still not available."
Ake isn't an option for Saturday's clash despite returning to training Wednesday. The defender is hopeful of making a return for a May 17 trip to Crystal Palace, especially if he can ramp up his training.
