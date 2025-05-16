Nathan Broadhead Injury: Back in training

Broadhead (thigh) is back in training ahead of Sunday's trip to Leicester, per manager Kieran McKenna. "[Nathan] Broadhead is back training with us, which has been a positive this week,"

Broadhead is back in training and could be an option for Sunday's clash. It's unclear what sort of role the forward could be ready for, especially with just two matches remaining in the Premier League. Broadhead has been sidelined since mid-April with the thigh issue.