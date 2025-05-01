Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Collins headshot

Nathan Collins News: Assist and clean sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Collins assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Collins assisted Kevin Schade's opener in the 44th minute Thursday, marking his third assist of the season and his second in his last three matches. He was excellent on the defensive end too as he made 13 clearances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass, blocked one shot and won eight duels in the clean sheet.

Nathan Collins
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now