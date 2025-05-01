Nathan Collins News: Assist and clean sheet Thursday

Collins assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Collins assisted Kevin Schade's opener in the 44th minute Thursday, marking his third assist of the season and his second in his last three matches. He was excellent on the defensive end too as he made 13 clearances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass, blocked one shot and won eight duels in the clean sheet.