Nathan Harriel News: Nets on Wednesday

Harriel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 5th minute.

Harriel sparked a potential comeback with a goal in the 48th minute, set up by Jakob Glesnes. Harriel also contributed defensively with two clearances, two interceptions and a tackle. Over the last five games, he has totaled 26 clearances, eight interceptions and six tackles and this was his first goal of the season.