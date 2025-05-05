Nathan Ordaz News: Scores opener in win

Ordaz scored a goal off his lone shot and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Ordaz made an early impact here as he opened the scoring for LAFC with just 10 minutes into the game and created a couple of early chances for teammates. However, the attacker couldn't keep it up with the good performance, which led him to be subbed off during the final frame. With two goals and one assist over 11 league appearances this season, Ordaz will hope to remain a part of his team's lineup after starting in three of the last four games.